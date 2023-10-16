We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

First Alert Forecast

We are entering jacket season due to chilly mornings.
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A few disturbances pushing southeast are helping to reinforce the northwest flow into our area. This will bring in cool, breezy winds into the night allowing lows to fall into the upper 40s and low 50s. The cool weather will not stop there as highs for Monday are likely to rise into the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Breezy northwest winds as high as 20 mph will also remain in the forecast for Monday. Those winds will relax on Tuesday but cool highs and lows in the 40s and 60s will stick around. As the high-pressure slides eastward, temperatures will start to warm up into the 70s once again starting on Wednesday. Lows will follow suit as they return to the 50s by Thursday morning. As the high pressure starts moving toward the Atlantic, southerly winds will start driving moisture back into the area ahead of a frontal system. The next best chance for rain is on Friday. Rain totals do not look very impressive at this time, but a dry airmass with cooler temperatures will return by the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened on Highway 32 East just about 150 feet west of Perry L Streat Circle,...
1 dead, 1 charged in Coffee Co. ATV accident
An Atkinson County Sheriff’s deputy has been fired after it was discovered that he was sending...
Atkinson Co. deputy fired after sending inappropriate messages to minor
And for the full recap on games, tune into WALB News 10 tonight at 11:10 p.m. for all the...
Week 9: Final scores for South Georgia football, watch Locker Room Report
Two weeks ago, remains were discovered in a wooded area behind the Crown Hill Cemetery off of...
Dougherty Co. coroner provides updates on human remains found near Albany cemetery
South Georgia Farmers believe the cost of milk will decrease as the plant will purchase the...
Local farmer reacts to new dairy processing plant opening in Lowndes Co.

Latest News

Video from WALB
Tommie's First Alert Forecast 10/15/23 6 PM
Video from WALB
Tommie's First Alert Forecast 10/14/23 6 PM
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast
WALB First Alert Weather
Drier air returns for the weekend