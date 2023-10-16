First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A few disturbances pushing southeast are helping to reinforce the northwest flow into our area. This will bring in cool, breezy winds into the night allowing lows to fall into the upper 40s and low 50s. The cool weather will not stop there as highs for Monday are likely to rise into the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Breezy northwest winds as high as 20 mph will also remain in the forecast for Monday. Those winds will relax on Tuesday but cool highs and lows in the 40s and 60s will stick around. As the high-pressure slides eastward, temperatures will start to warm up into the 70s once again starting on Wednesday. Lows will follow suit as they return to the 50s by Thursday morning. As the high pressure starts moving toward the Atlantic, southerly winds will start driving moisture back into the area ahead of a frontal system. The next best chance for rain is on Friday. Rain totals do not look very impressive at this time, but a dry airmass with cooler temperatures will return by the weekend.

