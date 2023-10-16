Child’s death raises concerns about detour on Jefferson St. outside of Phoebe Memorial

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Albany is reviewing the detours around Phoebe’s Putney Memorial Hospital. In September, a two-month-old girl died as her parents struggled to get her to the emergency room.

Several people have raised concerns over the Jefferson Street detour in Albany for months. In September, a two-month-old child needed emergency care, and her family had to flag down an ambulance right in front of the hospital due to confusion about where the emergency entrance was.

”It is a difficult situation to navigate,” Sam Allen, Dougherty County EMS director, said. “Our crews are trained, and we get maps that we push out from week to week to know what’s going to happen. But for the ordinary citizen that’s going to the hospital during a medical emergency — it is frustrating.”

Several blocks around the hospital have been closed because of an infrastructure project.

City officials say before launching the project, they followed every guideline required by GDOT. They say they even hired an outside contractor who reevaluates each stage of the project to make sure it’s being done the right way.

WALB obtained an incident report that explained what happened to the infant while the parents were trying to navigate Jefferson Street to find the emergency department. Here are some quotes from the report.

“Med 4 stated a car behind them was honking and trying to get them to stop.”

“After they stopped at Jefferson St and 2nd Avenue…Med 4 stated they stopped and the mother of the child handed them a baby who had blood coming out of her nose, unconscious, and not breathing.”

That’s when “Med 4 stated they immediately started performing CPR until they arrived to Phoebe Main.”

“Our heart goes out to any family that has lost a child, especially a child. It’s really unfortunate, and we’re really sad anything like that happened. But understand we as the city didn’t just meet the minimum requirements — we exceeded the requirements to ensure we’re trying to protect the public,” Steven Carter, Albany City manager, said.

Phoebe Putney Memorial’s CEO sent out a statement, “The safety of our community is our highest priority, and we are troubled by any possible delay in care due to difficulty accessing the Phoebe Emergency Center. We strongly urge everyone to familiarize themselves with the detour route and the best way for them to get to the ER before an emergency arises.”

WALB spoke with the family of the child who died. They said they are not ready to talk about the incident because they’re still grieving over the loss of their baby girl.

