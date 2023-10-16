We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

APD: Suspect arrested after stabbing girlfriend’s sister

Photo of stabbing suspect Uniquea Williams
Photo of stabbing suspect Uniquea Williams(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect is under arrest after an argument led to a stabbing.

Just before midnight on Saturday, Albany police officers were called to a stabbing in the 2000 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard.

When they got to the scene, police reported finding a stabbing victim with a wound to her left shoulder.

Police say through an investigation they found that the suspect, Uniquea Williams, 21, bleached her girlfriend’s clothes and then stabbed her girlfriend’s sister during an argument.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, APD confirms.

Williams was charged with aggravated assault, second-degree criminal damage to property and criminal trespass. She is currently in the Dougherty County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was driving a silver Ford pick up truck with a Florida license plate with 36DAYD.
1 injured in Ben Hill Co. shooting, sheriff’s office searching for suspect
The accident happened on Highway 32 East just about 150 feet west of Perry L Streat Circle,...
1 dead, 1 charged in Coffee Co. ATV accident
Kalia Spires
Mother of children abducted from north Columbus Burger King arrested
An Atkinson County Sheriff’s deputy has been fired after it was discovered that he was sending...
Atkinson Co. deputy fired after sending inappropriate messages to minor
The parade includes various schools, bands and cheerleaders. Each year there are new floats and...
ASU homecoming parade brings in people from all over the country

Latest News

Southgate Subdivision
Albany Southgate residents pushback on Life Preparatory School in their neighborhood
Some attribute businesses moving from the southside to when the overpass was built.
Southside Valdosta pushes for historic preservation and revitalization
The inmates face charges such as murder.
Authorities search for escaped Bibb Co. Jail inmates
Timothy Favors
APD: Argument over woman leads to stabbing, Albany man arrested