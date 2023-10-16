APD: Suspect arrested after stabbing girlfriend’s sister

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect is under arrest after an argument led to a stabbing.

Just before midnight on Saturday, Albany police officers were called to a stabbing in the 2000 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard.

When they got to the scene, police reported finding a stabbing victim with a wound to her left shoulder.

Police say through an investigation they found that the suspect, Uniquea Williams, 21, bleached her girlfriend’s clothes and then stabbed her girlfriend’s sister during an argument.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, APD confirms.

Williams was charged with aggravated assault, second-degree criminal damage to property and criminal trespass. She is currently in the Dougherty County Jail.

