APD: Argument over woman leads to stabbing, Albany man arrested

Timothy Favors
Timothy Favors(Albany Police Department)
By Ty Grant
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested after stabbing another man after an argument over a woman, according to Albany Police Department (APD).

On Sunday, Oct.15 around 6:13 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Hobson Street in reference to a stabbing.

APD says a male victim was located with a stab wound to his left side. The victim told APD that he was stabbed by Timothy Favors, 62, during a verbal disagreement over a female.

According to APD, the victim was transported to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, with a non-life threatening injury.

Favors was taken into custody and was charged with aggravated assault and transported to the Dougherty County Jail.

