Albany Southgate residents pushback on Life Preparatory School in their neighborhood

Dougherty County Commissioners denied Randall’s rezoning request in a 4-3 vote.
King Randall says, He's not going to give up and continue to move forward with his plan to expand his life preparatory school to south Albany
By Quinlan Parker
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County leaders have shot down plans by an Albany investor who hoped to add another prep school for boys in town. There’s both support and backlash over the plans.

Residents of the Southgate subdivision are sharing strong feelings about not wanting the X for Boys Life Preparatory School in their neighborhood.

“If you wanna build something, build more homes and let families move into those homes. Not a boys home.” said Barbara Dawson, a 30-year resident of Southgate.

But Randall says he’s not upset with any of the residents for not approving the idea.

“…they are older and most people know that older people do not like change and that’s okay but that’s why our conditions of our city is the way it is, because things never change. So we have to try and get change in to make things happen.” said King Randall, X for Boys founder.

While Randall say they see the vision, some worry about safety.

“We’re all for helping kids in any kind of way we can help kids. We just don’t want this brought into our neighborhood. We don’t this is with this, we don’t know what this is going to turn into.” Dawson said.

“…so my imagination tells me, well since you don’t know what’s going on, what can you raise sand about unless something spill out over into the neighborhood?” said Willie Dawson, resident in Southgate Division.

But Randall says his Life Preparatory School is just like any other school within Dougherty County.

“Of course, it’s not open to the public, you can’t go in any Dougherty County School just open, you have to go in the sign in, or if you have a student there, you have to have a reason to be there. You can’t just go in a facility where children are, that’s for safety purposes...” said Randall.

“We don’t want that in our neighborhood and we don’t need it.” Dawson said.

King Randall says he still plans to build something in the neighborhood. He’s just not sure what it will be.

