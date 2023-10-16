13-year-old juvenile arrested in Albany burglary

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 13-year-old juvenile has been arrested by the Albany Police Department (APD) in connection to a burglary that took place at an Albany home.

According to APD, on Saturday, Oct. 14, just before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Cobblestone Ct, in reference to a burglary.

The victim told officers that her residence was burglarized, and items stolen.

During the investigation into the burglary, it was determined that a 13-year-old juvenile in the area committed the break-in. The stolen items were returned to the victim, according to officials.

The juvenile has been charged with burglary in the 1st degree and placed in a Youth Detention Center (YDC).

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.