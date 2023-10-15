We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

US senators forced to shelter amid rocket fire in Israel, Chuck Schumer says

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he and other U.S. senators had to shelter amid rocket...
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he and other U.S. senators had to shelter amid rocket fire in Tel Aviv.(twitter/X / @SenSchumer via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A bipartisan United States Senate delegation was forced to take shelter in Tel Aviv amid rocket fire on Sunday.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer relayed the information on social media.

He wrote, “While in Tel Aviv today, our delegation was rushed to a shelter to wait out rockets sent by Hamas.”

Schumer went on to say, “It shows you what Israelis have to go through.”

There is no word on any injuries for members of the delegation, which is being led by Schumer.

His office says the trip is to show “unwavering support for Israel.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened on Highway 32 East just about 150 feet west of Perry L Streat Circle,...
ATV accident in Coffee Co. leaves 1 dead
And for the full recap on games, tune into WALB News 10 tonight at 11:10 p.m. for all the...
Week 9: Final scores for South Georgia football, watch Locker Room Report
An Atkinson County Sheriff’s deputy has been fired after it was discovered that he was sending...
Atkinson Co. deputy fired after sending inappropriate messages to minor
Two weeks ago, remains were discovered in a wooded area behind the Crown Hill Cemetery off of...
Dougherty Co. coroner provides updates on human remains found near Albany cemetery
South Georgia Farmers believe the cost of milk will decrease as the plant will purchase the...
Local farmer reacts to new dairy processing plant opening in Lowndes Co.

Latest News

The parade includes various schools, bands and cheerleaders. Each year there are new floats and...
ASU homecoming parade brings in people from all over the country
Many leaders want to take the next step and turn the Flint River into more of an attraction for...
City leaders focus on cleaning up Flint River after last river clean-up proved waste to be a problem
Homecoming is something many people describe as a place of comfort and being able to fellowship...
ASU homecoming parade brings in people from all over the country
The accident happened on Highway 32 East just about 150 feet west of Perry L Streat Circle,...
ATV accident in Coffee Co. leaves 1 dead