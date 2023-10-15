We're Hiring Wednesday
Overcoming Obstacles: Coffee Co. native uses background to serve Hispanic community

Mauricio Soto’s obstacles do not define who he is as a student doctor. He hopes his story will inspire others to chase their dreams.
By Fallon Howard
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The next generation of aspiring doctors recently received their white coats at PCOM South Georgia. But the story of how one student got there stands out.

WALB reports how a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) student at PCOM South Georgia, turned his challenges into his first white coat, in hopes of inspiring others in the Hispanic community.

Mauricio Soto is in his first year of medical school and plans to graduate in 2027. He said that representation matters to him in the healthcare field. His passion started with his grandmother after facing a language barrier.

“I have always wanted to be a doctor, and that passion sprouted since I was with my grandmother visiting her in the hospital. She had a chronic illness disease, and so I always served as a translator for her to make sure everything went well,” Soto said.

Soto recently received his white coat this past Friday, and he says there isn’t one emotion that could describe that day.

“It is an indescribable feeling. It’s a little bit of a combination of so many emotions. It’s joy and excitement, but it’s also disbelief. Like, am I really here at this point? I still can’t believe it,” Soto said.

Soto is a part of the Hispanic community, and he says his roots allow him to pour back into the community.

“Personally, to me, it means giving back. It means going back to my roots and doing the best that I can to overcome these issues that I have seen growing up. Not only in the language barriers but also to see more of a presence in the Hispanic Latino population,” he said.

Soto’s obstacles do not define who he is as a student doctor. He hopes his story will inspire others to chase their dreams.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

