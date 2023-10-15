We're Hiring Wednesday
Amber Alert issued for two children in extreme danger in Columbus

Missing Columbus children
Missing Columbus children(Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Around 6 p.m., an amber alert was issued for two children who are believed to be in extreme danger in Columbus.

According to the alert, the children, 11-year-old Kylie Horne and 4-year-old Kylann Harper were abducted from the Burger King located at 7301 Veterans Parkway at approximately 11:52 a.m. They are believed to be in the custody of Mikaela Harrell last seen in a 2011 blue/gray Honda CRV SUV bearing the GA tag of #TGS7835.

The alert says the direction of flight is believed to be Ocilla, Georgia.

If you have any information, contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-987-0994.

The accident happened on Highway 32 East just about 150 feet west of Perry L Streat Circle,...
1 dead, 1 charged in Coffee Co. ATV accident
An Atkinson County Sheriff’s deputy has been fired after it was discovered that he was sending...
Atkinson Co. deputy fired after sending inappropriate messages to minor
And for the full recap on games, tune into WALB News 10 tonight at 11:10 p.m. for all the...
Week 9: Final scores for South Georgia football, watch Locker Room Report
Two weeks ago, remains were discovered in a wooded area behind the Crown Hill Cemetery off of...
Dougherty Co. coroner provides updates on human remains found near Albany cemetery
South Georgia Farmers believe the cost of milk will decrease as the plant will purchase the...
Local farmer reacts to new dairy processing plant opening in Lowndes Co.

Soto’s obstacles do not define who he is as a student doctor. He hopes his story will inspire...
Overcoming Obstacles: Coffee Co. native uses background to serve Hispanic community
The suspect was driving a silver Ford pick up truck with a Florida license plate with 36DAYD.
1 injured in Ben Hill Co. shooting, sheriff’s office searching for suspect
