Amber Alert issued for two children in extreme danger in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Around 6 p.m., an amber alert was issued for two children who are believed to be in extreme danger in Columbus.

According to the alert, the children, 11-year-old Kylie Horne and 4-year-old Kylann Harper were abducted from the Burger King located at 7301 Veterans Parkway at approximately 11:52 a.m. They are believed to be in the custody of Mikaela Harrell last seen in a 2011 blue/gray Honda CRV SUV bearing the GA tag of #TGS7835.

The alert says the direction of flight is believed to be Ocilla, Georgia.

If you have any information, contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-987-0994.

