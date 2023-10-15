1 injured in Ben Hill Co. shooting, sheriff’s office searching for suspect

BEN HILL COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect in a shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon.

A person in a 2017 silver Ford F-150 pickup truck with mud tires and a bed cover, was going through a neighborhood on Highway 129 south of Fitzgerald and Ed Ward Road shooting at vehicles, according to the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman reportedly began following the vehicle. The person in the truck began shooting at the woman, and she was shot.

The woman was taken to a trauma center by helicopter.

The sheriff’s office put out a statewide BOLO for the driver of the truck and the suspect involved in the shooting.

The sheriff’s office will release more information when it becomes available.

