1 injured in Ben Hill Co. shooting, sheriff’s office searching for suspect

The suspect was driving a silver Ford pick up truck with a Florida license plate with 36DAYD.
The suspect was driving a silver Ford pick up truck with a Florida license plate with 36DAYD.
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BEN HILL COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect in a shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon.

A person in a 2017 silver Ford F-150 pickup truck with mud tires and a bed cover, was going through a neighborhood on Highway 129 south of Fitzgerald and Ed Ward Road shooting at vehicles, according to the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman reportedly began following the vehicle. The person in the truck began shooting at the woman, and she was shot.

The woman was taken to a trauma center by helicopter.

The sheriff’s office put out a statewide BOLO for the driver of the truck and the suspect involved in the shooting.

The sheriff’s office will release more information when it becomes available.

Stay with WALB for updates.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

