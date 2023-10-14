We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Young girl requests nanny read coffee machine manual for bedtime story

A young girl requested that her nanny read a coffee machine manual to her for a bedtime story. (Source: @meggmordaunt/LIFESTYLOGY/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Gray News/TMX) - A young girl in North Carolina reportedly had a pretty unique request for a bedtime story.

Megan Mordaunt, an au pair based in the Charlotte area, shared a video on TikTok last month of her reading an unconventional bedtime story to the little girl she watches.

Instead of the usual children’s books requested by the toddler, Mordaunt said the 3-year-old girl asked her to read aloud the instructional manual for the family’s iced coffee machine.

Mordaunt’s video has since been viewed hundreds of times while receiving more than 2,500 comments.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

And for the full recap on games, tune into WALB News 10 tonight at 11:10 p.m. for all the...
Week 9: Final scores for South Georgia football, watch Locker Room Report
Someone with access to mailed letters could be involved, according to police.
Stolen mailed checks cost Colquitt County businesses millions
At last week’s Winnersville Classic between Lowndes High School and Valdosta High School,...
Lowndes County Schools addresses fan behavior at games
Two weeks ago, remains were discovered in a wooded area behind the Crown Hill Cemetery off of...
Dougherty Co. coroner provides updates on human remains found near Albany cemetery
More charges are likely in this case.
Colquitt Co. chase leaves sheriff’s office investigator injured, GSP car struck

Latest News

A young girl requested that her nanny read a coffee machine manual to her for a bedtime story....
Young girl requests nanny read coffee machine manual for bedtime story
This aerial image made from video provided by WPVI TV shows police cars and officers around a...
Philadelphia officer leaves hospital after airport shooting that killed 2nd officer; no arrests yet
Chicago Police Officer James Mendoza ran a marathon, all 26.2 miles, in 30 pounds of tactical...
Police officer runs Chicago Marathon while wearing full uniform, 30-pounds of tactical gear
Denver police were called to a party at an industrial storefront where officers found someone...
3 dead after a shooting at a party at a Denver industrial storefront