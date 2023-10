Week 9: Final scores for South Georgia football

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s Week 9 of South Georgia high school football. Below is a list of games that we’re covering tonight. Be sure to come back throughout the night to see the final scores for your favorite teams!

7A

Colquitt County @ Camden County - FINAL: Colquitt Co. 37, Camden Co. 16

Dunbar @ Lowndes - FINAL: Lowndes 31, Dunbar 7

Valdosta @ Richmond Hill - FINAL: Valdosta 24, Richmond Hill 14

5A

Coffee @ Stateboro - FINAL: Coffee 51, Statesboro 0

4A

Shaw @ Bainbridge - FINAL: Bainbridge 49, Shaw 7

Westover @ Hardaway - 7:00 PM

3A

Dougherty @ Monroe - 7:30 PM

Thomasville @ Columbus - FINAL: Thomasville 51, Columbus 0

Carver @ Crisp County - FINAL: Carver 24, Crisp Co. 7

2A

Dodge Co. @ Sumter County FINAL: Sumter 17, Dodge Co. 0

Fitzgerald @ Jeff Davis - FINAL: Fitzgerald 48, Jeff Davis 0

Berrien @ Cook - FINAL: Cook 47, Berrien 0

A DIV 2

Cottondale @ Baconton vs - FINAL: Cottondale 48, Baconton 8

Early County @ Brooks County - FINAL: Brooks Co. 14, Early Co. 6

Atkinson County @ Charlton County - FINAL: Charlton Co. 46, Atkinson Co. 14

Turner County @ Clinch County - FINAL: Clinch Co. 49, Turner Co. 21

Dooly County @ Dublin - FINAL: Dublin 65, Dooly Co. 21

Taylor County @ Schley County - FINAL: Schley Co. 45, Taylor Co. 6

Stewart County @ Springwood

A DIV 1

Irwin County @ Pelham - FINAL: Irwin Co. 40, Pelham 35

GIAA 11 Man

Southland Academy @ Brookwood - FINAL: Brookwood 21, Southland 7

Tiftarea @ Deerfield - FINAL: Tiftarea 20, Deerfield 0

Valwood @ Terrell Academy - 7:30 PM

Augusta Prep Day @ SGA - FINAL: SGA 46, Augusta 13

GIAA 8-Man

Baker County @ Crisp Academy - FINAL: Baker Co. 44, Crisp 6

John Hancock Academy @ Westwood - 7:00 PM

Carolina Wildcats @ Calhoun County - 6 PM

