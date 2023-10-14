We're Hiring Wednesday
Superior Court Judge ruling affirms Camilla councilman is a Camilla resident

Mitchell County Superior Court Judge Henry Balkcom IV ruled that Councilman Corey Morgan is a...
Mitchell County Superior Court Judge Henry Balkcom IV ruled that Councilman Corey Morgan is a resident of Camilla.(WALB)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Mitchell County Superior Court Judge Henry Balkcom IV ruled that Councilman Corey Morgan is a resident of Camilla.

On Sept. 2, WALB reported that a Camilla judge allowed Camilla Councilmen Morgan and Venterra Pollard to remain in their seats after deciding that he did not have the jurisdiction to enforce his order removing Morgan and Pollard from office. That decision came after a previous ruling that Morgan and Pollard failed to prove that they were residents of Camilla.

On Aug. 21, Morgan completed the necessary paperwork to run for re-election to the Camilla City Council, according to a news release.

On Aug. 31, Ginger Kimmel, Morgan’s opponent, filed a challenge with Camilla Election Superintendent Cheryl Ford alleging that Morgan was not qualified to run for District 1 because he did not meet the residency requirements.

Following a Sept. 6 hearing to review and determine if Morgan was a resident of Camilla and if he could continue his run for re-election, Ford issued a final decision declaring Morgan eligible to run for office in Camilla.

Morgan’s voting history and voter registration, which is set in Camilla, as well as his Georgia Driver’s license that has a Camilla address and other mailed documents, including tax filings and bills for his Camilla address, were used as evidence by Ford to make the final ruling that Morgan is eligible to run for office.

“These allegations are aimed to disrupt progress, but progress moves forward not backwards. I want to thank the Court and Camilla’s Election Superintendent for their due diligence in upholding Georgia Law. As mentioned before, we are blocking out the noise and are focused on improving the lives of residents in Camilla. I am looking forward to seeing District 1 residents make their way to the polls to advocate for who they want to represent our community,” Morgan said.

Early voting begins from Monday through Nov. 3 at Camilla City Hall from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Election Day is Nov. 7 at Northside Recreation Center from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

