First Alert Forecast

Temperatures are cooling down through the start of next week.
WALB First Alert Weather
By Tommie Owens
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cold front will move through the area tonight and drive clouds out of the area but filter in cooler and drier air into the region. Temperatures tonight will not fall out of the low 50s, but the cooler temperatures will be felt on Sunday. Highs for the day will be in the upper 60s and low 70s, with breezy northwest winds possible. The cooler and drier air will be felt even more on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 60s and lows falling into the 40s for the mornings under clear skies. Monday will be sunny with breezy winds out of the northwest and gusts as high as 25 miles per hour. Tuesday is similar to Monday minus the winds. We’ll be gradually warming as high pressure builds in from the west. This will return afternoon highs to the 70s by Wednesday through the end of the week before a new frontal system arrives. This front will bring in a chance for rain by Friday, but temperatures will not rise or fall past the 70s through the end of next weekend.

