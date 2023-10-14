Drier air returns for the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Considerably cloudy, dreary and damp on Friday. Conditions hold through the evening with areas of dense fog which will reduce visibility. Drier air gradually filters into SGA early Saturday. Look for more sunshine and seasonably warm low 80s. Clouds return Sunday as a disturbance pushes across region. Look for increasing clouds and maybe a sprinkle or two but overall dry. Becoming breezy and much cooler with highs around 70.

Clouds clear for wall to wall sunshine early week. However it’ll be even cooler with highs in the 60s as lows drop into the 40s. The fall chill and dry conditions settle in for most of the week. Gradual warming brings 70s back for highs while lows hold in the 40s. Rain chances ease back Friday into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.