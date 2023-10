COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A person has died after being involved in an ATV accident Saturday morning.

The accident happened on Highway 32 East between Douglas and Nicholls, according to the Coffee County Deputy Coroner.

The deputy coroner said that she cannot release more information until the family has been notified.

