Atkinson Co. deputy fired after sending inappropriate messages to minor

An Atkinson County Sheriff’s deputy has been fired after it was discovered that he was sending inappropriate messages to a minor.(WALB)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATKINSON COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - An Atkinson County Sheriff’s deputy has been fired after it was discovered that he was sending inappropriate messages to a minor, according to Atkinson County Sheriff David Moore.

Former deputy Jesse Booth was fired on Wednesday after the sheriff’s office learned that he was sending inappropriate messages to a 16-year-old girl through Facebook Messenger, the conversation then moved onto the popular social media platform, Snapchat. On Snapchat, Booth asked the girl to “send pics.”

According to Atkinson County Sheriff David Moore, the father directly contacted him to inform him that one of his deputies messaging his daughter. The father also posted photos of the messages Booth sent to his daughter on Facebook.

Moore said that even though what the former deputy did was wrong, there were some critical lines that he did not cross. Since Booth did not explicitly ask for nude photos, there are certain actions that cannot be taken.

After the sheriff’s department learned of Booth’s messages to the minor, he was fired within one hour, according to Moore.

“You expect grown folk to be grown folk,” Moore said.

Moore said that the sheriff’s office is working with outside agencies, like the District Attorney’s office, to take action against Booth.

Moore confirmed that after Booth was fired, he tried to obtain employment in a neighboring sheriff’s department.

“I already tell my guys “do the right thing,” he said. “Already trained my guys to do the right thing. Already push my guys to do the right thing and there’s nothing else I can do to a grown man if he wants to do something idiotic.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

