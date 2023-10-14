ASU homecoming parade brings in people from all over the country

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re driving around Albany this weekend, you may notice car tags from all over the country.

But no matter where students from Albany State University (ASU) ended up, people came back to the Good Life City on Saturday to attend ASU’s homecoming parade. WALB reports on how the community is reacting to the festivities.

Homecoming is something many people describe as a place of comfort and being able to fellowship with others.

“It’s my first time out here in Albany. I’m from the city but probably like the game really,” Rell Pickett, ASU parade participant, said.

Quantessa Jackson is an ASU Alumni. She says traditions are what makes Albany feel like home.

“It’s just traditional I’m from Albany grew up here and you know it’s home,” Jackson said.

“Like any other year, you know just more things exciting things you never know, they just pop out,” Savon Misher, Albany resident, said.

One alumni says the relationships she has built over the years that keeps her coming back.

“I’d say come on down it’s a good way to get your family out the house. Even though it’s a little rainy but still come down you’ll enjoy seeing all the kids participate and everything,” Jackson said.

Homecoming is more than just cookouts and parades, but a chance to reconnect with the community.

