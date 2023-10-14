We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

11 sent to hospital after ammonia leak at Southern California building

An ammonia leak at a Southern California business sent 11 people to the hospital Friday...
An ammonia leak at a Southern California business sent 11 people to the hospital Friday morning, authorities said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENA PARK, Calif. (AP) — An ammonia leak at a Southern California business sent 11 people to the hospital Friday morning, authorities said.

The leak was reported shortly before 9:15 a.m. in a commercial building in Buena Park, the Orange County Fire Authority said.

The building was evacuated and 12 people were decontaminated, with 11 being sent to hospitals where they were in stable condition, the fire authority said.

A hazardous materials team determined that the chemical released was ammonia, firefighters said.

Exposure to high levels of ammonia in the air can irritate the skin, eyes, throat and lungs and cause coughing and burns, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There was no immediate word on what caused the leak.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlton Bradford Gillis was captured on Thursday afternoon.
Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office captures escaped inmate
More charges are likely in this case.
Colquitt Co. chase leaves sheriff’s office investigator injured, GSP car struck
The victim told police that he was jumped by several males and females, some of whom had...
Several arrests made in suspected gang fight in Albany
“These arrests, along with the seizure of narcotics and firearms, is a testament to what can be...
2 Albany suspects arrested in connection to ‘substantial’ drug bust
Tift County Sheriff's Office logo
Ga. Supreme Court reverses 2019 wrongful death lawsuit decision against the Tift Co. Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
A military veteran and his family got keys to their new home thanks to the Gary Sinise...
Military veteran gets keys to new home thanks to Gary Sinise Foundation
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, Oct. 12,...
Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms
(Sources: CNN, POOL, SPECTRUM NEWS NY1, GETTY IMAGES)
US cities on alert as Biden pledges support for Israel