A win in Winnersville earns the Wildcats top honors

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The game of the year and the Wildcats get it done...Friday night’s Winnersville classic win for Valdosta is their second year in a row capturing the trophy and defeating their rival. Valdosta trailed by double digits but they leaned on their preparation during the week to stay focused on the task at hand. They went on to defeat the Vikings 37-27.

