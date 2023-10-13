We're Hiring Wednesday
Valdosta rabbi’s wife stuck in Israel, rabbi says there is hope

On the last day of the high holiday, there was a sudden attack by Hamas from Gaza, which left Jaclyn alone.
By Brittanye Blake
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Rabbi Elbaz and his wife, Jaclyn, were on sabbatical in Israel from their Valdosta congregation. The rabbi returned home in August to prepare for the Jewish high holidays. He was set to return back to Israel following the conclusion of the Jewish high holidays.

“My hope is that my wife will come when she is ready to come. If she finds the opportunity to come,” Temple of Israel Rabbi Moshe Elbaz said. “She’s sending us a message that Israel is United, the people are united.”

On the last day of the high holiday, there was a sudden attack by Hamas from Gaza, which left Jaclyn alone. Since she has been buying supplies for Israeli troops and working with her neighbors to ensure there are enough goods, in case they have to retreat to the safe room.

“She applied with the US Embassy to be a part of this program to bring US citizens back to the State but nothing as of yet,” he said. “I have tried to be in touch with the governor of Georgia, senators, and no one has responded to bring about assistance.”

While he is concerned for his wife’s safety, Rabbi Elbaz says that the bigger issue is the modern-day threat on humanity.

“We are hoping that the world understands that the savagery cannot continue We have Isis, those who commuted the 9/11 tragedy. Wars are wars between soldier and soldier but when you take children’s heads off. That’s not human,” Rabbi Elbaz said.

He said this is the time for the congregation and people of goodwill to come together in hope of peace in Israel. There have been no threats to the Temple of Israel in Valdosta, however, he said as a precaution Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is providing security for all services.

In a previous interview with CNN, Sen. Marco Rubio said, “This is a very difficult situation. I don’t know what other option Israel has. How could they possibly coexist with an organization that not only butchers babies but has an explicit purpose of existent to drive all Jews out of the region.”

Over the past week, Israel has increased its force in response to constant attacks by Hamas from Gaza.

Rabbi Elbaz said the people of Israel have survived many brutal attacks like the Holocaust. He knows there is hope for victory.

“Israel will be alright. The Jewish people have gone through such periods in history of overwhelming hate. I am asked by non-Jews, why have the Jewish survived? Because they have faith in themselves, they know that truth and just in on their side. What they have done to them is wrong,” he said.

“We are sharing a hopeful message that when they come to the synagogue to hear the promise of Hatikvah, which is the Jewish national anthem that says we have hope. We survived 4,000 years of Jewish history, the Holocaust, we will survive this too,” he said.

Currently, Jaclyn is safe with their family and friends in Israel.

Rabbi Elbaz said the events in Israel are a turning point in Jewish history, and he will be working with all faith-based and religious groups around South Georgia to send prayers, supplies and money to those impacted.

