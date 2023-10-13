Tifton Police Department state-of-the-art driving simulator helps improve officers’ safety driving

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tifton Police Department is utilizing a state-of-the-art driving simulator to ensure that officers are trained before they go on the road. It takes the feel of a video game to a whole new level.

The police department is improving their driving techniques for their officers to make the streets a little safer. The simulator is given to police departments for a few weeks for training. Driver Instructor Lieutenant Adam Story says the simulator is a good and productive tool for the officers.

“It puts the officer in a controlled environment and allows them to see different situations and how to avoid different obstacles that come up or different conditions that might be a part of their daily routine.” Lt. Adam Story said.

The scenarios are skills-based, and if officers make the wrong driving choice, they can learn from their mistakes, start over, and try again without harming anyone.

“That’s the big benefit from it, it’s close to a live training as you can get, with it still being in a controlled environment,” Story said.

He says every police department should have access to the simulator because it helps create better defensive drivers and keeps the streets safe.

“It’s a good tool for any agency to help reduce their liability in driving and that’s something we do all the time- we do a lot of driving in our jobs,” Story added. “Most officers have learned something from driving in the simulator, whether it be avoiding a certain obstacle or a way to avoid a certain obstacle.”

There are 10 different scenarios including rain, congested traffic and even a blown tire. The training in the simulator allows officers to think quickly on their feet and navigate through unpredictable situations.

“You don’t know a lot of times what the person in front of you is going to do or what’s coming at you as you saw in that scenario there, as a car that comes out from around that bus; if had been in that left lane instead of switching to the right lane, it could have been very bad,” Story said.

The simulator allows you to see what the police officer driving would be doing. Now, you see a driver passing this bus and entering ongoing traffic where the officer driving is. The driver passing then side-swipes the officer’s vehicle and ends in a crash.

Story says any chase is difficult and dangerous. In the simulator, you can then rewatch your driving and learn from your mistakes, but for drivers, there are tips to help make officers driving a bit easier.

“Yield to the right, and let the officers come around you, or the officers or firetrucks, whatever it might be and if you come to an intersection where there’s an emergency vehicle trying to get through the intersection, just stop where you’re at and let them navigative through,” he said.

