Sweet Treats with Small Cakes and the Tama Intertribal Pow Wow returns in Whigham

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Lindsay Bridges of Small Cakes joins joins WALB’s Town and Country Host Alicia Lewis, to talk all sweets and option of cupcakes at Small Cakes Cupcakery.

Town and Country also welcomed Dr. Peggy Venable, Event Organizer of the Tama Intertribal Pow Wow to share the return of the pow wow after a two year hiatus. Last year would have been the 50th year of the Tama Intertribal Pow Wow, making it one of the oldest pow wows in the South Eastern United States.

The pow wow will kick off the weekend event at 5 p.m., Friday, October 21st.

