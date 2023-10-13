We're Hiring Wednesday
Stolen mailed checks cost Colquitt County businesses millions

Someone with access to mailed letters could be involved, according to police.
Someone with access to mailed letters could be involved, according to police.(WBTV File)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt County businesses and individuals report losses of hundreds of thousands and even millions of dollars because of check fraud.

The main issues stem from checks being stolen from the mail. The sheriff’s office said businesses in the unincorporated areas see anywhere from $100,000-$100,500 in check fraud per week.

One bank that the sheriff’s office spoke to reportedly told them that they had lost $187 million in fake checks since the start of 2023.

The biggest tips for avoiding fraudulent check charges include avoiding putting checks in the mail, if possible, and using a positive pay system. Hand-delivering checks also cuts out leaving checks vulnerable in a mailbox.

Post offices in Colquitt County are not currently suspected by the sheriff’s office as direct points where checks are being stolen. Instead, local law enforcement points to the black market, dark web, and apps like Telegram where stolen checks are being used.

