Phoebe Sumter celebrates 100th robotic surgery

100th da Vinci Xi robotic surgical cake.
100th da Vinci Xi robotic surgical cake.(WALB)
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Staff at Phoebe Sumter are celebrating their 100th robotic surgery, something they say symbolizes how healthcare in South Georgia is advancing.

WALB is told doctors first started using the robots in May 2023. And they say ever since then, they’ve been able to have a little more precision in their surgeries.

“The robot actually gives us a little bit more control,” Dr. Jeremy Joyner said. “The visualization is actually probably one of the biggest improvements because you can see everything in three dimensions rather than two dimensions and much higher definition. And with the magnification, things like seeing blood vessels before they bleed makes a big difference.”

He says many of the surgeries they’ve completed often involve the stomach.

“A lot of the cases we’re doing are hernias, bariatric surgeries, including gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy,” Joyner said. “We also do gallbladder, kind of routine cases, colon cases. Pretty much anything that we use to do laparoscopically, we’ve been working on converting over to the robot.”

“I had what they call a TIF procedure and a hiatal hernia repair, which all of that gave me really bad reflux,” Katherine Raines, a former patient, said. “It’s just been such a pleasant experience to be here. I would recommend it to anybody who has any kind of tummy problems.”

And the future of robots in medicine is rapidly growing. According to the American College of Surgeons, from 2012 to 2018, the use of robotic surgery increased from 1.8% to 15.1%.

