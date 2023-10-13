We're Hiring Wednesday
New Cause for Endometriosis?

Endometrioisis is a condition that happens when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside of the uterus.
By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Endometrioisis is a condition that happens when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside of the uterus. Researchers don’t know exactly what causes the painful condition, but a new study is shedding light.

About one in every 10 women will experience a painful condition called Endometriosis during their reproductive years. It happens when tissue similar to the uterus lining grows outside of the uterus.

Latasha Murphy, MD, Gynecological Surgeon at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland, says, “Since it’s not supposed to be there it creates a lot of inflammation, and inflammation ultimately leads to pain and scar the tissue.”

And that pain can be extreme.

Doctor Murphy says, “I would say cycle pain times a hundred. I mean it is extremely unbearable, the type of pain people with endometriosis endure.”

While scientists don’t know exactly what causes endometriosis, a recent study offers new clues. Researchers found that 64 percent of patients with endometriosis also tested positive for a common bacteria called fusobacterium, which typically lives in the mouth and gastro tract. Less than 10 percent of the participants without endometriosis tested positive for it.

Some other risk factors for endometriosis are: having a family history of the disease, being diagnosed with an immune system problem, having too much of the hormone estrogen, and undergoing abdominal surgery, such as a c-section. Retrograde menstrual flow is another likely cause.

“Some of that tissue flows out of the fallopian tubes into the pelvis.” Explains Doctor Murphy.

Helping you understand the risk factors that could be to blame for endometriosis.

Some ways to lower your risk of endometriosis include: being pregnant, breastfeeding, having your first period after age 14, and eating fruits, particularly citrus fruits.

