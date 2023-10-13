We're Hiring Wednesday
Lowndes County Schools addresses fan behavior at games


By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County Schools is welcoming all fans to Martin Stadium tonight to celebrate their 2023 homecoming game. But first, the school wants to address how fans should behave while attending games.

At last week’s Winnersville Classic between Lowndes High School and Valdosta High School, according to both schools, incidents took place that are currently being investigated.

WALB has heard several allegations of cursing, racial slurs, as well as throwing trash at players from fans— that possibly happened at the game.

After the game, Lowndes County Schools posted an announcement on their Facebook page regarding the behavior, “The Winnersville Classic is a tradition we look forward to every year, and it is our expectation that this is a safe and respectful event each year. We are investigating all events from Friday night, all of which will be dealt with appropriately.”

Ahead of Friday’s game, a Lowndes County Schools employee sent out an email addressing how fans should behave.

“Profanity use in any manner will not be tolerated. We promote a family friendly atmosphere; therefore, the use of profanity in your cheering is not acceptable. Any fans using profanity in any manner and/or exhibiting these behaviors will be removed from the stadium and their privilege to attend future games will be revoked,” Owen Prince, a Lowndes County Schools Employee, said.

WALB did speak with the school system today and they say statements about fan behavior made earlier this week were just a reminder to fans, but not an indication of any concerns.

