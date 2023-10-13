First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A large area of stratus clouds will blanket the area along with patchy fog and mist through the morning. We will lose the fog, but overcast skies will continue as high temperatures struggle to break into the 70s for some areas. Showers will be possible today but coverage will continue to fall into the evening. Tonight, lows will be in the 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

An exciting weekend across SWGA, as numerous events are taking place including ASU’s homecoming to the Partial Eclipse on Saturday afternoon. The weather on Saturday will improve throughout the day with clouds moving out. Highs will be the warmest on Saturday as the 80s are back for the afternoon. However, this warm-up will not last long as a cold front moves in on Saturday night into Sunday. Northwest winds behind the front will drive in drier air along with cooler highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Next week, a gradual warming trend will take over after a chilly start to the week in the 60s.

