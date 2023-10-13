We're Hiring Wednesday
Fire destroys 4 homes in Moultrie, cause under investigation

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fires.
By Quinlan Parker and WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Fire investigators are working to find who or what started a fire that spread to four homes in Moultrie.

The homes were destroyed but fortunately, no one was hurt. The fire comes as residents in Moultrie are trying to address blighted properties.

Charles Moore had plans to remodel three of the four homes on 3rd Street Southwest that were destroyed by the fire.

“We was destined to do the things we was gonna do and to see that this has happened is truly devastating now,” Moore said. “Man — I’m hurting because of this, but God’s will, I’ll make it through it.”

Moultrie City Manager Pete Dillard tells WALB rumors are going around of this case being arson or due to squatters.

“But it’s not a huge problem,” Dillard said.

That may be in part because the city implemented a program to try to take care of blighted homes quickly, eliminating eyesores and potential homes for squatters.

Investigators in Colquitt County are working to learn what started the fire.

The city works with property owners to get them up to code.

“If they don’t, then their city property taxes are increased by a multiple of four,” Dillard said.

He says this program has been effective and has seen successful results.

“And the result, if you just leave blighted properties sitting there and don’t do anything, you will have a squatter problem. You will have drug problem. It’s just like a magnet, but as long as we can keep working on these, it reduces that problem,” Dillard said.

