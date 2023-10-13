We're Hiring Wednesday
Felton leads Cats; named coach of the week

By WALB Sports Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The leader of the squad that led the Wldcats to their second consecutive Winnersville Classic win Shelton Felton is our Coach of the week. Felton said leading up to the game this was as big as games like Auburn against Georgia, so he knew his squad had to deliver. He attributes the success to not only his preparation but the entire staff and his players.

