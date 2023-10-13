Dougherty Co. coroner provides updates on human remains found near Albany cemetery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There is new information about human remains found near an Albany cemetery.

In the past month, two sets of human remains have been found in different places in Albany. A month ago, remains were found behind Broadway Court Apartments.

Two weeks ago, remains were discovered in a wooded area behind the Crown Hill Cemetery off of Dawson Rd.

On Friday, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler provided new information in that case.

“If you have a loved one that’s missing that has had lower back surgery and also left leg surgery — who is a possible black male, get in contact with our office to give us the information so that we can see if that may be your loved one,” he said.

Investigators are still waiting for the anthropology to be complete for more information like height, age, and how long the victim’s body was at the cemetery. WALB asked the coroner if it could be possible for a body to have come from the cemetery.

“We don’t think the body came from the cemetery. We think it’s someone that was alive that died there or was placed there,” Coroner Fowler, said.

Foul play has not been ruled out just yet. There is no update on the other human remains discovery just yet.

