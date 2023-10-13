We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Dougherty Co. coroner provides updates on human remains found near Albany cemetery

Two weeks ago, remains were discovered in a wooded area behind the Crown Hill Cemetery off of Dawson Rd.
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There is new information about human remains found near an Albany cemetery.

In the past month, two sets of human remains have been found in different places in Albany. A month ago, remains were found behind Broadway Court Apartments.

Two weeks ago, remains were discovered in a wooded area behind the Crown Hill Cemetery off of Dawson Rd.

On Friday, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler provided new information in that case.

“If you have a loved one that’s missing that has had lower back surgery and also left leg surgery — who is a possible black male, get in contact with our office to give us the information so that we can see if that may be your loved one,” he said.

Investigators are still waiting for the anthropology to be complete for more information like height, age, and how long the victim’s body was at the cemetery. WALB asked the coroner if it could be possible for a body to have come from the cemetery.

“We don’t think the body came from the cemetery. We think it’s someone that was alive that died there or was placed there,” Coroner Fowler, said.

Foul play has not been ruled out just yet. There is no update on the other human remains discovery just yet.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlton Bradford Gillis was captured on Thursday afternoon.
Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office captures escaped inmate
The victim told police that he was jumped by several males and females, some of whom had...
Several arrests made in suspected gang fight in Albany
More charges are likely in this case.
Colquitt Co. chase leaves sheriff’s office investigator injured, GSP car struck
“These arrests, along with the seizure of narcotics and firearms, is a testament to what can be...
2 Albany suspects arrested in connection to ‘substantial’ drug bust
Tift County Sheriff's Office logo
Ga. Supreme Court reverses 2019 wrongful death lawsuit decision against the Tift Co. Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

South Georgia Farmers believe the cost of milk will decrease as the plant will purchase the...
Local farmer reacts to new dairy processing plant opening in Lowndes Co.
At last week’s Winnersville Classic between Lowndes High School and Valdosta High School,...
Lowndes County Schools addresses fan behavior at games
Alfred Issac (right) and Hatori Landry (middle) were arrested and charged. Gregory Smith is...
1 wanted, 2 arrested in Albany pimping case
Illegal dumping and pollution are problems for every major waterway. And staff with Keep...
City leaders focus on cleaning up Flint River after last river clean-up proved waste to be a problem