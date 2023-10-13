We're Hiring Wednesday
Dougherty Co. Central Library closes until Tuesday

On Friday, Dougherty County posted on Facebook that Central Library will be "closed until...
On Friday, Dougherty County posted on Facebook that Central Library will be “closed until further notice,” the post said.(WALB)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Central Library will be closed until Tuesday citing a maintenance issue.

On Friday, Dougherty County posted on Facebook that Central Library will be “closed until further notice.”

Earlier that day, Dougherty County Public Library posted on Facebook that Central Library will be closed until Tuesday at 10 a.m. The closure was due to an “unforeseen maintenance issue.”

All other branches and book drops will be open at their normal operating hours.

