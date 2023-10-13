Dougherty Co. Central Library closes until Tuesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Central Library will be closed until Tuesday citing a maintenance issue.

On Friday, Dougherty County posted on Facebook that Central Library will be “closed until further notice.”

Earlier that day, Dougherty County Public Library posted on Facebook that Central Library will be closed until Tuesday at 10 a.m. The closure was due to an “unforeseen maintenance issue.”

All other branches and book drops will be open at their normal operating hours.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.