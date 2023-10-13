City leaders focus on cleaning up Flint River after last river clean-up proved waste to be a problem

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For all of its issues, Albany does have an incredible resource that is largely untapped - a river that runs right through the heart of the city. Right now city leaders are focused on cleaning it up.

“The Flint River is our greatest asset, and we can no longer allow wastewater to be discharged into this waterway. The city can and should market its rich history and heritage,” Mayor Bo Dorough said.

Illegal dumping and pollution are problems for every major waterway. And staff with Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful (KADB) say their last Flint River cleanup proved this problem to be true.

“It just always surprises me and amazes me at the things that they are able to pull or get out of the river and that people just think that it’s okay to dispose or discard of their unwanted or unused items in the river not even thinking about how it affects the water life and the quality of water that they have,” Jwana Washington, KADB Executive Director, said.

Washington says during the cleanup, they found many items that should never have been dumped into the river.

“We did pull out a tire, a basket from one of the grocery stores and we got a part of a car bumper. So that was some of the notable things that we’ve pulled out this year. There are some native species that live in the river that this dumping can affect them as well,” Washington said.

Waste that is dumped into the river can cause many problems affecting water quality, endangering water animals and polluting outdoor spaces. Many leaders want to take the next step and turn the Flint River into more of an attraction for the city.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.