The best ‘dog’ gone skateboarder in Savannah

Bruce the bulldog has been skateboarding since he was two years old
Bruce the Bulldog
Bruce the Bulldog(Bauman, Sam | Sam Bauman)
By Sam Bauman
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Jarrah Jerdo and her bulldog Bruce are best friends.

“He’s just been honestly the best part of my life.”

So, perhaps calling them best friends may be underselling it.

“I don’t know, he’s like a human. I know it sounds crazy.”

But that isn’t the craziest thing about Bruce.

“We throw him birthday parties,” Jerdo laughed.

No, even a bit crazier than that, he skateboards.

“When he was like two Tom said he can probably like skateboard,” Jerdo explained.

Tom Regal, her boyfriend and WTOC photojournalist, had been watching Bruce in the car.

“As we would like take turns on roads and stuff, he would just really lean into it, a little more dramatic than normal. So, I was like, ‘he’s going to pick up skateboarding.’”

However, it wasn’t exactly love at first sight for Bruce and skateboarding.

“He just started attacking it, he didn’t know what to do. He saw it as a threat,” joked Regal.

But over time and with a little food motivation, “eventually he got it and it was just like your team won the Super Bowl. It was a proud moment for a father,” Regal recalls.

And since then, Bruce and his board have been just about inseparable.

“His obsession for it, it went beyond the treats,” says Regal.

Naturally it didn’t take long for others to take notice, which is fine by Bruce.

“I don’t know I feel like he likes putting on a show for people. So, the more people watching the more he enjoys,” Jerdo says.

Whether in person or on social media plenty of people are doing just that, watching and enjoying.

“I think it’s awesome, I mean, I’m all about spreading happiness and kindness. The fact he can do that for people, I don’t know, it’s just awesome. He’s more than I could’ve ever imagined. I just wanted a Bulldog and now he does all these crazy things,” said Jerdo.

So, maybe a skateboarding dog is a little crazy, but perhaps even crazier than that is realizing we could all stand to be a bit more like Bruce.

“We can kind of just live in this day to day, one thing after another. You’re just kind of going through the motions but when you see Bruce out there, skateboarding, and he’s loving every single second, people really start to feel, if they sit back and understand it, just enjoy every single moment you have here on this earth. He’s a pretty inspiring four-legged little pup,” said Regal.

If you’d like to follow along with Bruce’s adventures, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

