Beautiful Creations of Valdosta requests warm clothing donations

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful Creations has placed holiday-decorated boxes around the community for people to donate jackets for local children and adults in need.

C.O.A.T.S. Covering Others Through Service drives began to help keep the less fortunate in the community warm during the winter.

“We decided to give back with coats because we have children in school, local places like our homeless and women’s shelters that are always in need of items like coats,” Ferlisha Rountree, Beautiful Creations by Chanel board member, said,

Beautiful Creations by Chanel will be collecting coats, jackets, and warm clothing donations are all participating locations until November 27th. (Source: WALB)

There are five local donation spots for the community to donate new or gently used coats, jackets and winter clothes.

At the end of the drive, each item is collected, washed and dried by a local company, Laundry Dash. The coats are hand-picked by children and their families at the annual Beautiful Christmas event.

“It’s great going out to the event and seeing all the families come out and they are just so excited. It just allows the community to come together and support one another,” Ta’Breonna Pope, a Beautiful Creations volunteer, said.

The winter months can be extremely difficult for the homeless or less fortunate families that do not have proper winter clothes.

“It is very important for the community to donate jackets, coats, gloves, boots, all the winter weather items to help during that time of the year. They will be able to take these items with them to have them. Even share with other family members is very important for the donations as well,” Yurshema Flanders, director of Lowndes Associated Ministries to People (LAMP), said

LAMP is one of the local homeless shelters that houses families with the goal to to rehouse those families by supplying them with household items, clothing, and other necessities.

Donation locations in Valdosta include:

Big Nicks at 904 Baytree Road

Greater Valdosta United Way at 1609 N. Patterson St.

The Medicine Shoppe at 2921 North Ashley St.

World of Fades at 1310 E. Hill Ave.

Mental Wealth Center at 601 N. Ashley St.

