1 wanted, 2 arrested in Albany pimping case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is in custody after telling Albany Police he bought a woman for $50.

On Friday, officers with the Albany Police Department (APD) responded to Economy Tires, located in the 400 block of W. Oglethorpe Boulevard, in reference to a kidnapping.

Officers say when they arrived, they were told that Alfred Issac kidnapped a woman three days ago.

The woman, Hatori Landry, told officers that she got into a vehicle with Issac after meeting him through Gregory Smith. Police say that Issac then drove her to a hotel, showed her a gun, and wouldn’t let her leave.

Issac told officers that he met Landry through Smith because he previously paid for a girl through him. Issac told officers Smith sold his girlfriend to him for $50 two weeks ago.

Issac was arrested for pandering and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Landry was arrested for prostitution and false reports of a crime. Smith has a warrant for pimping.

