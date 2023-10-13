We're Hiring Wednesday
1 wanted, 2 arrested in Albany pimping case

Alfred Issac (right) and Hatori Landry (middle) were arrested and charged. Gregory Smith is...
Alfred Issac (right) and Hatori Landry (middle) were arrested and charged. Gregory Smith is wanted on a warrant for pimping.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is in custody after telling Albany Police he bought a woman for $50.

On Friday, officers with the Albany Police Department (APD) responded to Economy Tires, located in the 400 block of W. Oglethorpe Boulevard, in reference to a kidnapping.

Officers say when they arrived, they were told that Alfred Issac kidnapped a woman three days ago.

The woman, Hatori Landry, told officers that she got into a vehicle with Issac after meeting him through Gregory Smith. Police say that Issac then drove her to a hotel, showed her a gun, and wouldn’t let her leave.

Issac told officers that he met Landry through Smith because he previously paid for a girl through him. Issac told officers Smith sold his girlfriend to him for $50 two weeks ago.

Issac was arrested for pandering and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Landry was arrested for prostitution and false reports of a crime. Smith has a warrant for pimping.

