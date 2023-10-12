South Ga. will see partial solar eclipse on Saturday

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - People across the country are getting ready for a rare cosmic occurrence this weekend. There will be a total eclipse that will be seen in several states.

It will be a partial solar eclipse for those in Georgia, but for some people from the coast of Oregon all the way to the Texas Gulf Coast, they can expect an annular solar eclipse, which some like to call the ring of fire.

Oregon experienced a partial solar eclipse in 2017, which is similar to what we’ll see in Georgia. An astronomy professor from Valdosta State University (VSU) explained the difference between a partial solar eclipse and an annular solar eclipse.

“An annular eclipse means that the moon that covers the sun is going to be a little farther in its distance from earth, and therefore smaller. And therefore, it doesn’t fully cover the sun. It will last approximately five minutes if they’re on the center line,” Martha Leake, a professor of astronomy at VSU, said.

In order to view the eclipse, you must have protective eyewear that can be found on Walmart, Amazon or local planetariums. Without it, you could end up with a condition called solar retinopathy.

“This condition could cause you to have temporary or permanent loss of vision, distortion to your vision, and/or a blind spot in your vision,” Dr. Hin Cheung, Clinical Asst. Professor at Indiana University, said. “No glasses or surgery can repair this. So, it’s really important to have safe eyewear.”

Although Georgia isn’t on the path of this eclipse, they did see one back in the 1970s and will see another one soon.

“On August 12th, 2045, the total solar eclipse path comes right through Georgia just north of Tallahassee. So, Georgians will be well placed to go to the center line to see the total solar eclipse then,” Leake said.

VSU will begin to watch the eclipse progress at 11 a.m. Saturday morning from their observatory. It’s supposed to pass through Valdosta around 11:50 a.m. and be completely gone early as 1 p.m.

