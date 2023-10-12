Rainy and breezy tonight

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cloudy and damp as an area of low pressure pushes tropical moisture north into SGA. Light rain becomes widespread and heavy with 1-2″ possible through the evening into Thursday morning.

Although rain chances back down by midday clouds and a few showers linger with cooler 60s on tap. Scattered showers continue the dreary wet conditions on Friday which will impact some football games.

Look for the last round of rain to push out early Saturday as a cold front usher in drier air for the weekend.

You’ll briefly enjoy warm 80s on Saturday before cooler air drops highs into the low 70s Sunday then cooler upper 60s early week. Mornings become quite chilly with lows in the 50s then into the 40s. Definitely sweater weather with the fall chill.

