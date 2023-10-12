Dreary and damp until the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Early morning rain tapered off however moisture flow continues with light rain and drizzle. Overnight more showers with patchy fog into Friday morning.

Still damp and dreary Friday as clouds linger with a chance for scattered showers into the evening.

Early Saturday a cold front will slide across SGA ushering in drier air. Following morning clouds clearing brings sunshine back and pleasantly warm 80s through the afternoon. Just as nice but cooler with highs in the 70s on Sunday.

We’ll have an extended stretch of sunny days with even cooler temperatures. Expect a fall chill with lows in the 50s and 40s while afternoons remain cool in the 60s. Definitely sweater weather with the fall chill.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.