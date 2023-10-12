We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office captures escaped inmate

Carlton Bradford Gillis was captured on Thursday afternoon.
Carlton Bradford Gillis was captured on Thursday afternoon.(Source: Dougherty County Sheriff's Office)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) has captured a suspect wanted on several charges including kidnapping after he escaped custody on Oct. 7.

Carlton Bradford Gillis, 37, is now back in the custody of the sheriff’s office.

Gillis escaped from the Phoebe Putney Hospital while in custody on Saturday morning.

On Monday, it was revealed by the DCSO that Gillis was wanted for kidnapping and reckless driving. He reportedly led police on a high-speed chase with his mother and stepfather in the car.

He now faces charges of kidnapping, robbery by force, escape, probation violation, obstruction of law enforcement and reckless driving.

Stay with WALB for updates.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were taken to Phoebe Main Hospital as a result of the crash.
4 people injured in late-night crash, charges pending
Quintravion Carter, 18
Albany police arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ vehicle break-in suspect
“These arrests, along with the seizure of narcotics and firearms, is a testament to what can be...
2 Albany suspects arrested in connection to ‘substantial’ drug bust
The victim told police that he was jumped by several males and females, some of whom had...
Several arrests made in suspected gang fight in Albany
Photo of Kevious Anderson
APD: Victim injured in shooting, suspect arrested

Latest News

Hartsfield-Jackson officials said the incident happened at the airport’s domestic terminal....
Police: Taxicab driver was first victim in Atlanta airport stabbing spree
Though fire danger remains, rainfall amounts may help to alleviate the severity of local...
Fire concerns still a threat for parts of drought-stricken South Georgia
A Story of Bones movie poster.
Albany native premieres documentary on slave burial ground preservation efforts
Tift County Sheriff's Office logo
Ga. Supreme Court reverses 2019 wrongful death lawsuit decision against the Tift Co. Sheriff’s Office