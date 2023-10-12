Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office captures escaped inmate

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) has captured a suspect wanted on several charges including kidnapping after he escaped custody on Oct. 7.

Carlton Bradford Gillis, 37, is now back in the custody of the sheriff’s office.

Gillis escaped from the Phoebe Putney Hospital while in custody on Saturday morning.

On Monday, it was revealed by the DCSO that Gillis was wanted for kidnapping and reckless driving. He reportedly led police on a high-speed chase with his mother and stepfather in the car.

He now faces charges of kidnapping, robbery by force, escape, probation violation, obstruction of law enforcement and reckless driving.

Stay with WALB for updates.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.