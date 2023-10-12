We're Hiring Wednesday
Colquitt Co. chase leaves sheriff’s office investigator injured, GSP car struck

More charges are likely in this case.(KOSA)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A chase for a suspect on Friday ended with a Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) investigator being injured as well as a Georgia State Patrol (GSP) vehicle being struck.

The incident began at night on Oct. 6 after a Morven police officer pulled over an SUV due to its window tint. The driver, identified as Joshua Peterson, then reportedly fled toward Colquitt County, which led the officer to begin a pursuit after him, per the CCSO.

As Peterson made his way into Colquitt County, the sheriff’s office, as well as Berlin police and GSP, joined in the chase.

After spike strips were used to stop the SUV, Peterson then reportedly swerved and hit a GSP vehicle that was alongside his SUV, according to CCSO.

After the SUV stopped, Peterson fled the scene on foot where he reportedly threw marijuana and a firearm away from him.

A CCSO investigator received minor injuries during the pursuit and arrest.

Peterson is facing at least 23 charges from the sheriff’s office as well as GSP, including aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, obstruction, DUI, speeding, etc.

More charges are likely from the Morven Police Department.

This is an active investigation and WALB has requested more information.

Stay with us for updates.

