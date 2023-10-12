Albany native premieres documentary on slave burial ground preservation efforts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany native is coming back home to share a documentary she helped to produce that premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The documentary is called “A Story of Bones.” It tells the tale of two Black women joining forces to protect the world’s most significant burial ground of enslaved Africans from the Transatlantic slave trade.

The film first debuted in New York City in 2022 at the Tribeca Film Festival. It explores the global significance of the Transatlantic slave trade. Producer Peggy King Jorde says the film is a call to action against one specific government.

“This burial ground represents our Middle Passage,” Jorde said. “Meaning African Americans may be descendants of people who passed through this island. And so we are calling upon the UK government, and other governments, to really look at preserving this site for the global diaspora- African diaspora.”

A Story of Bones screening dates. (WALB)

Jorde says Albany has some unknown history when it comes to slavery and the Civil Rights Movement, which is represented in the film.

“It was the cotton kingdom, and the cotton that was grown here went to Britain,” Jorde said. “Britain had a huge textile industry, and in fact, Britain considered, or did in fact help fund the Civil War, because the whole fight for labor in picking the cotton, it really afforded cotton or at least it afforded England the wealth that it has.”

A second screening of the film will be taking place on Thursday, Oct. 12 at the Albany Civil Rights Institute at 5:30 p.m.

