2 15-year-olds charged after walking into Lee Co. High School with BB guns, prompting soft lockdown

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Two teens were arrested after entering Lee County High School with BB guns appearing to be rifles, prompting a soft lockdown of the high school and nearby middle school.

On Wednesday at around 12:30 p.m., two teens were seen walking into the front of Lee County High School on the camera system.

Officials say that about 30 students and one teacher saw both suspects walking along the sidewalk directly in front of the bus ramp entrance of the high school. While entering the school, the students and teacher saw one of the suspects reportedly pull out what appeared to be a short-barrelled black rifle from under his shirt and stuff it down his pants, according to a release from the Leesburg Police Department.

This prompted the high school and Lee County Middle School East to be placed in a soft lockdown.

Officers with the Leesburg School Resource Office (SRO) and investigative divisions went to the area where the suspects were last seen and found two teens matching the description in a black vehicle parked at Woodstone Apartments, located just east of the high school.

Upon making contact, officials determined that the suspects were 15 years old and were placed into custody.

The owner of the vehicle was located and, with their permission, the weapon that was seen by the students and the teacher was recovered. Officers determined that the weapon was a DPMS BB Gun that was based on the frame of a compact AR-15 platform with a 20-round magazine inserted. The other weapon recovered was a tan Glock 19 BB Gun with the magazine of a real gun with four live 9MM rounds inserted into it.

Both suspects were taken to the Leesburg Police Department and later the Regional Youth Detention Center (RYDC).

Both suspects were charged with aggravated assault and disrupting public school, according to officials.

