Several arrests made in suspected gang fight in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Six suspects have been arrested in connection to a suspected gang-related assault in Albany.

On Oct. 11, officers with the Albany Police Department (APD) responded to the 300 block of Slater King Drive in reference to an aggravated assault.

The victim told police that he was jumped by several males and females, some of whom had firearms.

Sheveon Walker, 23, was arrested for obstruction, escape and theft by taking. Alexis Toomer, 23, and Tiona Walker, 22, were arrested for obstruction. Kenyun Walker, 22, was arrested aggravated for assault and possession of a firearm. Jaquez McCray, 17, and Chauncey McCray, 18, were arrested for aggravated assault.

Officials say additional charges are pending.

