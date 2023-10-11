Rotary Club of Dougherty Co. secures funding to give back to 4C Academy Community Garden

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A green thumb, for a good cause! The Dougherty Rotary Club is helping fund the 4C Academy community garden.

Part of the community garden will teach students soft skills as they learn about growing fresh products.

“Over here to my right has been the hydroponic greenhouse is phenomenal that has been added the last couple of years. But the biggest growth we have seen has been in the youth,” said Tommy Clark, regional president of Colony Bank and Rotary Club member.

Joanna Woods, a 10th grader and 4C participant, says the community garden teaches her about agriculture and team building.

“I love everything about it. I love the goats that we have. I love the animals and the plants and how we get everything. I love just being out here and working with everyone and the team spirit and how everyone works together,” said Joanna De’Mya Woods, 10th grader and 4C participant.

Rotary Club District Governor Andre Marria emphasizes the importance of giving back and helping local children.

“The foundation says that out of 1.4 million members, only 13 gives to the foundation. We need you to give more. In order for us grow more and do more like Mary says, we have to give more,” Marria said.

The need for the community garden is there as all students in Dougherty County receive free lunch.

“My favorite part in general is being able to work with people. I’m very shy, so being able to come here and meet new people and step out my comfort zone really helps me,” said Nakemya Alexander, 11th grader and 4C participant.

The Rotary Club hopes to pour back into the community by not only supporting the community garden but also starting mental health projects.

CEO of 4C Academy Chris Hatcher has been able to see the growth of the community garden from when it first started.

“Real proud of our garden and it’s just exciting to us to have the Rotary Club participate in helping us rehabilitate some of our garden boxes. They have been out here for about five years and it’s just great to have a community partner like the Rotary Club to help us with our community garden,” Hatcher said.

Marria started a project of her own called Spark Thomasville which is aimed at helping underserved and underrepresented populations to help start their business.

Grants like the one in Thomasville can also help serve other areas in South Georgia.

“We are trying to get them out of their homes and into an established business. Started working with them and we were able to help them in four years with the help of the Rotary Club district grants and volunteers from Rotary we were able to help 29 entrepreneurs start their businesses,” Marria said.

Part of the Rotary Club’s mission is ensuring all projects have a plan, purpose, and passion behind them.

“The purpose in life is to give back, right and kids are our future. The biggest thing for us is watching these kids prosper and learn to do something. And it’s not just learning a new skill or a trade but it’s becoming a better person. So, they will become business entrepreneurs one day so that’s the biggest thing for us,” said Clark.

The next phase in the community garden is to complete the second step of building out the greenhouses. These projects are not possible without the support of the community and volunteers.

