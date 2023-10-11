We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Redefining Allergy Treatment: Medicine’s Next Big Thing?

More than 100 million Americans have allergies, making it the sixth leading cause of sickness in the U.S.
By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – More than 100 million Americans have allergies, making it the sixth leading cause of sickness in the U.S. Allergies are the body’s response to foreign items in your system. Traditional ways to treat it include antihistamines, dietary changes, or herbal remedies, but a researcher at the University of Central Florida has discovered a new approach at treating allergies that could possibly eliminate them.

Coughing, sneezing, and difficulty breathing are all signs and symptoms of allergies.

Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Burnett School of Biomedical Science at the University of Central Florida, Justine Tigno-Aranjuez, PhD, explains, “We are exposed to allergens, we mount a specific kind of immune response – it’s called a Type 2 response.”

Professor Tigno-Aranjuez and her team at the University of Central Florida are looking into redefining allergy treatment with a technique called LRC TriCeps – which identifies a cell receptor for common allergens. The research demonstrated the allergen and a common receptor, LMAN1, binding together to inhibit the allergic reaction. This discovery was groundbreaking.

“We have the potential to, potentially, you know, modify the disease course, or there’s a potential for it to have a greater affect than just trying to, basically, suppress the symptoms,” Professor Tigno-Aranjuez adds.

Currently, the best way to prevent your allergies from flaring up is by avoiding those allergens. Also, vacuum and dust often, and change out your air filters at least two to three months.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to NAMUS, over 33 missing persons cases are active throughout South Georgia.
Missing in South Georgia: Over 30 missing person cases currently being investigated
Search for escapee, Carlton Gillis
NEW DETAILS: Escapee charged with kidnapping mother, stepfather
Triple Murder Suspects Convicted
Verdicts returned in 2017 Dougherty Co. triple murder case
Quintravion Carter, 18
Albany police arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ vehicle break-in suspect
Photo of Kevious Anderson
APD: Victim injured in shooting, suspect arrested

Latest News

Headache, balance issues, dizziness, vomiting, muscle weakness – sounds like a bad hangover,...
Saving Hannah’s Brain: Correcting Chiari Malformation
More than 100 million Americans have allergies, making it the sixth leading cause of sickness...
Redefining Allergy Treatment: Medicine’s Next Big Thing?
Headache, balance issues, dizziness, vomiting, muscle weakness, these are the signs of a...
Saving Hannah’s Brain: Correcting Chiari Malformation
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Healthcare Today: What are the warning signs of breast cancer?