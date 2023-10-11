Redefining Allergy Treatment: Medicine’s Next Big Thing?

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – More than 100 million Americans have allergies, making it the sixth leading cause of sickness in the U.S. Allergies are the body’s response to foreign items in your system. Traditional ways to treat it include antihistamines, dietary changes, or herbal remedies, but a researcher at the University of Central Florida has discovered a new approach at treating allergies that could possibly eliminate them.

Coughing, sneezing, and difficulty breathing are all signs and symptoms of allergies.

Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Burnett School of Biomedical Science at the University of Central Florida, Justine Tigno-Aranjuez, PhD, explains, “We are exposed to allergens, we mount a specific kind of immune response – it’s called a Type 2 response.”

Professor Tigno-Aranjuez and her team at the University of Central Florida are looking into redefining allergy treatment with a technique called LRC TriCeps – which identifies a cell receptor for common allergens. The research demonstrated the allergen and a common receptor, LMAN1, binding together to inhibit the allergic reaction. This discovery was groundbreaking.

“We have the potential to, potentially, you know, modify the disease course, or there’s a potential for it to have a greater affect than just trying to, basically, suppress the symptoms,” Professor Tigno-Aranjuez adds.

Currently, the best way to prevent your allergies from flaring up is by avoiding those allergens. Also, vacuum and dust often, and change out your air filters at least two to three months.

