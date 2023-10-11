New exhibit tells story of Georgia Cotton

PERRY, Ga. (WALB) - There are a lot of cool sights and exhibits to see at the Georgia National Fair this year. One of those exhibits is giving a whole new meaning to the term “Georgia Grown.”

New to the Georgia National fair this year is the “Seed to Shirt” Georgia Cotton Experience. There are two sides to this exhibit: the first side is the seed side, where you can watch the process of Georgia Cotton being grown from Start to finish. And on this side, we learn how that cotton is transformed into useful products, like a T-shirt.

“It’s important to come see how we add value to cotton,” says Zeke Chapman. “There’s a lot of cotton grown in the state of Georgia. Agriculture is our number one industry and we’re adding more value in life to that in this booth.”

Zeke Chapman is the founder of Magnolia Loom, a 100% Georgia Grown and Sold Cotton T-shirt brand. He founded the brand with the goal of keeping everything 100% American made.

“It’s a transparent supply chain,” says Chapman. “If there’s an issue, we can go find it. We can talk to the people and resolve it. We’re not having to go leaps and bounds to figure things out. And we’re able to connect the farmer to the end user and in a way that no one else is really doing. "

The ‘Seed to Shirt Georgia Cotton Experience’ is located inside the Georgia Grown Building (WALB NEWS 10)

Visitors can watch live sewing demonstrations and purchase their own 100% Georgia grown and sewn shirt, and have it decorated on site. Each shirt purchased has a sticker with a QR code, that takes you to the farm where the cotton was produced.

“As a farmer being able to come here, it’s just awesome to me personally, knowing that I grew this cotton,” says Cody Mitchell, Farm Manager for the Sunbelt AG Expo.

The idea of connecting the consumer to where their product comes from is something that’s important to Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper.

“It gives us the ability to show those coming to the fair what it means to be involved in Agriculture,” says Harper. “That agriculture is more than just cows, plows, and sows, that it is a hot take innovative industry, and this display will help show that.”

You can check out The Seed to Shirt Georgia Cotton Experience in the Georgia Grown building.

