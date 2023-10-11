We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Gov. Kemp orders flags at half-staff in solidarity with Israel, mourning for Americans killed

Flags at half-staff at the Georgia Capitol.
Flags at half-staff at the Georgia Capitol.(Atlanta News First)
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ordered the U.S. and Georgia flags at all state buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff until Saturday at sundown.

The order is in solidary with Israel and in mourning for the lives lost, including those of 22 Americans, Kemp said.

Kemp and several other Georgia politicians have proclaimed their support for Israel since the militant group Hamas attacked the country’s southern border on Saturday. Gaza and Israel have been exchanging missiles ever since.

RELATED: Georgia politicians react to conflict between Israel, Hamas

More than 2,000 people have already died in the war on both sides, the Associated Press reports. Hamas has taken an estimated 150 hostages, which include U.S. citizens.

RELATED: Number of US citizens killed in the Israel-Hamas war rises to 22

Shabbat, a holy time for Jewish people, ends on Saturday at night after it begins on Friday evening.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to NAMUS, over 33 missing persons cases are active throughout South Georgia.
Missing in South Georgia: Over 30 missing person cases currently being investigated
Search for escapee, Carlton Gillis
NEW DETAILS: Escapee charged with kidnapping mother, stepfather
Quintravion Carter, 18
Albany police arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ vehicle break-in suspect
Triple Murder Suspects Convicted
Verdicts returned in 2017 Dougherty Co. triple murder case
Photo of Kevious Anderson
APD: Victim injured in shooting, suspect arrested

Latest News

The victim told police that he was jumped by several males and females, some of whom had...
Several arrests made in suspected gang fight in Albany
Mrs. Tori White, a local teacher at Baconton Charter School, was honored as our very first A+...
First A+ Educator for the 2023-2024 school year: Tori White
The Valdosta dairy facility will provide high-quality milk throughout Georgia and neighboring...
New Walmart dairy facility in Valdosta expected to boost local ag industry
Five people were taken to Phoebe Main Hospital as a result of the crash.
4 people injured in late-night crash, charges pending
The Valdosta dairy facility will provide high-quality milk throughout Georgia and neighboring...
Walmart dairy facility coming soon to Valdosta