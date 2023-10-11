Ga. Supreme Court reverses 2019 wrongful death lawsuit decision against the Tift Co. Sheriff’s Office

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Supreme Court has reversed a lower court’s decision that protected the Tift County Sheriff’s Office in a wrongful death lawsuit. It involves the death of a man who died in the back of a deputy’s cruiser in 2019.

The lawsuit claims deputies were negligent in the way they handled James Aaron McBrayer, 41, when he died in the backseat of a Tift County Sheriff’s Office cruiser.

The previous state court of appeals ruling shielded the sheriff, because the complaint did not show that the death arose from the deputy’s use of the patrol car as a vehicle.

“Today the Supreme Court clarified all that for us and said that — that use is not necessarily limited to just driving up and down the roads. It covers all activities that are normally associated with the official use of the vehicle,” Craig Webster, the McBrayer family attorney, said.

On April 24th, 2019, the Tift County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate the use of force incident, and McBrayer’s body was taken to the GBI crime lab.

The GBI released a statement on the incident, “The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once complete, it will be provided to the Tift Judicial Circuit for review.”

Since the Georgia Supreme Court has sent it back to the Georgia Court of Appeals, the family is waiting to see if this will be taken in front of a jury.

