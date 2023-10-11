We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Ga. Supreme Court reverses 2019 wrongful death lawsuit decision against the Tift Co. Sheriff’s Office

The lawsuit involves the death of a man who died in the back of a deputy’s cruiser in 2019.
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Supreme Court has reversed a lower court’s decision that protected the Tift County Sheriff’s Office in a wrongful death lawsuit. It involves the death of a man who died in the back of a deputy’s cruiser in 2019.

The lawsuit claims deputies were negligent in the way they handled James Aaron McBrayer, 41, when he died in the backseat of a Tift County Sheriff’s Office cruiser.

The previous state court of appeals ruling shielded the sheriff, because the complaint did not show that the death arose from the deputy’s use of the patrol car as a vehicle.

“Today the Supreme Court clarified all that for us and said that — that use is not necessarily limited to just driving up and down the roads. It covers all activities that are normally associated with the official use of the vehicle,” Craig Webster, the McBrayer family attorney, said.

On April 24th, 2019, the Tift County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate the use of force incident, and McBrayer’s body was taken to the GBI crime lab.

The GBI released a statement on the incident, “The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once complete, it will be provided to the Tift Judicial Circuit for review.”

Since the Georgia Supreme Court has sent it back to the Georgia Court of Appeals, the family is waiting to see if this will be taken in front of a jury.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to NAMUS, over 33 missing persons cases are active throughout South Georgia.
Missing in South Georgia: Over 30 missing person cases currently being investigated
Search for escapee, Carlton Gillis
NEW DETAILS: Escapee charged with kidnapping mother, stepfather
Quintravion Carter, 18
Albany police arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ vehicle break-in suspect
Triple Murder Suspects Convicted
Verdicts returned in 2017 Dougherty Co. triple murder case
Photo of Kevious Anderson
APD: Victim injured in shooting, suspect arrested

Latest News

A Story of Bones movie poster.
Albany native premieres documentary on slave burial ground preservation efforts
The lawsuit involves the death of a man who died in the back of a deputy’s cruiser in 2019.
Ga. Supreme Court reverses wrongful death lawsuit decision against the Tift Co. Sheriff’s Office
The victim told police that he was jumped by several males and females, some of whom had...
Several arrests made in suspected gang fight in Albany
The Valdosta dairy facility will provide high-quality milk throughout Georgia and neighboring...
New Walmart dairy facility in Valdosta expected to boost local ag industry