4 people injured in late-night crash, charges pending

Five people were taken to Phoebe Main Hospital as a result of the crash.(KTTC)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four people were injured in a crash at the intersection of Pine Bluff Road and Clark Avenue that happened late Saturday night.

At around 11:48 p.m., the driver of a red Chevrolet Aveo was traveling northbound on Pine Bluff Road. The driver then turned onto the westbound lane of Clark Avenue and ended up hitting a gray Kia Forte, driven by Jazmyne Blocker, in the front according to officials.

The police report said that the collision resulted in the Chevrolet being knocked off the roadway and into a ditch about 10 feet off the road and resting on its passenger’s side.

Blocker told officials that she was not able to stop in time to avoid the collision.

Five people were taken to Phoebe Main Hospital as a result of the crash.

The driver and passengers of the Chevrolet were not responsive at the scene nor at the hospital.

The case will remain open, as well as pending charges, after further investigation to determine the driver and passenger of the Chevrolet, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

